There was recently an effort to reopen parks in Del Rio and remove all restrictions imposed in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in such facilities. A local online petition garnered just over 100 signatures asking city officials to reopen the parks and stop prohibiting local citizens from using the facilities taxpayers are paying for.
The petition didn’t go anywhere, however the city council voted at a later meeting to lift the curfew at public parks, but keeping the creek and public pools closed.
The topic of reopening city parks has generated a lot of contrasting opinions.
There seems to be a lot of professional opinion posters in social media, posting their beliefs as “facts,” when in reality there’s a lot of research that needs to be done pertaining COVID-19 and the way it spreads.
Public health experts seem to disagree in several aspects of this pandemic, including the use of surgical face masks, potential treatments, and the way it can or cannot be transmitted.
The general consensus now is face masks help prevent others from getting in contact with one’s droplets of saliva jetted out of mouth and nose when coughing, sneezing or even talking, but that wasn’t always the case.
When word got out of the pandemic, the first information we all got from the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention was that face masks were useless to prevent the contagion, since the virus, due to its tiny size, can easily pass through the fabric or fibers of non-specialized face masks.
Pertaining treatments for COVID-19, two medical publications recently published contrasting conclusions not far apart in time, but with completely opposite results. One of them stated COVID-19 patients getting a specific treatment didn’t show any signs of a faster recovery, while another one reached the conclusion that patients receiving the same treatment where at a higher risk of death than those without it.
The general consensus also seems to be that social distancing – six feet apart as defined by the CDC – helps prevent the contagion by novel coronavirus. However, do we know if a headwind, tailwind or other factors such as closed quarters or a faulty air conditioning unit play a role in spreading the virus?
The latest controversy went public this week, when Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, came out and said the risk of asymptomatic patients carrying COVID-19 passing it to others is high, contrasting with a prior statement by the World Health Organization which labeled such occurrence as “rare.”
Reopening the economy seems to be a much-needed move by public officials, but the reality is the number of people infected is not going down.
The number is going up, but before we sound the alarms lets analyze the whole picture. First and foremost, with the way the cases are being counted, the total number is never going to go down, once a COVID-19 case has been tallied it stays there, nobody is reseting the total so the numbers can only go up.
Secondly, the more testing we make, the more positives we are going to get. There is no doubt that some asymptomatic cases may be out there, and they will not be counted unless they are tested.
We all want to go back to normal. Last week in Eagle Pass a group representing the business community met with city and port of entry officials. They asked for help to not extend border crossing restrictions for Mexican nationals beyond June 22.
As a border community we are all on the same boat, just like some local businesses depend upon Mexican suppliers or customers to survive, the same is true the other way around.
Some of us have family members across the border, but when the priority is to prevent a pandemic from spreading, the best we can do is to take baby steps and not to rush into a decision we may later regret.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald. Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
