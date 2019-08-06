Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a law to stop infanticide of babies born-alive after abortion, and another law barring local governments from doing business with the abortion industry.
The law requires abortionists to provide basic medical care to infants who survive abortions, permitting third-degree felony charges and fines up to $100,000.
Reports by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicated that there are infants born-alive who survive abortion. According to congressional testimony, “Data collected confirms babies are born-alive after attempted abortions. From 2003 to 2014 there were 588 reported infant deaths born-alive after a failed abortion. The CDC stated that these babies born-alive after an attempted abortion lived from minutes to one or more days, with 48 percent of the babies living between one to four hours. They admitted the number of babies born-alive might be an underestimate.”
The committee hearings on the bill included testimonies from abortion survivors Gianna Jessen, Claire Culwell and Carrie Fischer. Take their challenge, and view their testimonies online.
Thank God Texas still has a great, big, beautiful heart and isn’t a cruel, cold-blooded haven for heartless heathens. All babies born-live matter in the Great State of Texas. Don’t mess with Texas babies!
Acknowledgement goes to Governor Abbott for signing a law forbidding state and local governments from acting against businesses on the basis of the owners’ religious beliefs.
The measure dubbed the “Save Chick-fil-A bill” would prevent what happened with the San Antonio City Council excluding the food chain from the San Antonio International Airport claiming the owners’ Christian view of marriage would make travelers not “feel welcome when they walk through our airport.”
Governor Abbott stated, “No business should be discriminated against because its owners gave to a church or to religious organizations. No business should lose a government contract because of their religious beliefs. This legislation is a victory for religious freedom in Texas.”
Thank God we live in Texas where life and liberty are protected by law.
Thank you Governor Abbott for signing pro-life and religious liberty legislation!
