Worship. The Greek word for it is “proskuneo” meaning to kiss, adore, do reverence. In Hebrew it is “shachah,” which means obeisance, fall down flat.
Lord help us not to just perform, or take it too light! There’s a timely worship song called “These are the days of Elijah.”
There are other real ones, like “Onward Christian Soldiers, Marching Into War,” or old hymns written by folks who experienced trials and hurts in life.
It looks like we have to change the church philosophy from teaching to training (Hebrews 5:11-14)! For Jesus’ last words to us were: “Go ye therefore, and make disciples of all nations” (Mt.28:19-20).
“Feed My lambs” He said, “Feed My sheep” (Jn.21:15-17).
Paul charged Timothy “Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus. And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also. Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ. No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please Him who hath chosen him to be a soldier” (2nd Tim.2:1-4).
Home-church has important benefits: there’s more heart-to-heart fellowship, it is less conspicuous to gather with believers, and most likely there will be less suicide bombers in one tiny house.
C.S. Lewis wrote “There are two kinds of people – those who say to God ‘Thy will be done,’ and those to whom God says ‘Alright then, have it your way.’”
I cannot find it anywhere in my Bible where Jesus told us to build church-buildings.
When Simon Peter was brought to Jesus, the Lord said to him “Thou art Simon the son of Jona: thou shalt be called Cephas” (which is by interpretation, a stone, or Peter) (Jn.1:42).
Later on, when the Lord asked His disciples “But whom say ye that I am? Simon Peter answered and said: Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God. And Jesus answered and said unto him, Blessed art thou, Simon Bar-Jo-na; for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but My Father which is in heaven. And I say also unto thee, that thou art Peter (Greek: petros, a fragment of a rock), and upon this Rock (Greek: Petra) (Jesus meaning Himself!) I will build My Church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven” (Mt.16:15-19).
Our dependence should be only on the Holy Spirit.
And “when we come together, everyone of you hath a psalm, a doctrine, a tongue, a revelation, an interpretation – Let all things be done unto edifying” Paul writes (1st Cor.14:26).
Everyone! It is better to walk alone than with a crowd going in the wrong direction – following our Good Shepherd, not the herd … “There are two kinds of people – those who say to God ‘Thy will be done,’ and those to whom God says ‘Alright then, have it your way. God whispers to us in our pleasures, speaks in our conscience, but shouts in our pains: it is His megaphone to rouse a deaf world” (C.S.Lewis).
(To be continued)
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
