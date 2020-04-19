During times like this, when the only thing for sure is uncertainty, if anybody claims we could have been better prepared for this COVID-19 crisis and economy shutdown, I would doubt half of what they are saying, and the other half I wouldn’t believe.
Truth is this coronavirus pandemic took everything and everyone by surprise. There is no way anybody would have ever predicted the consequences of this epidemic that spreads like the flu, but with way higher mortality rates, and has had modern day civilization on the edge.
Just a few weeks ago, who would have thought that millions of people in the U.S., hundreds of thousands of them in Texas, would be losing their jobs?
Who would have thought that we’d be having to wear a face mask just to go outside and we’d have to be standing in line outside of the grocery store?
Who would have thought that we’d be facing travel restrictions when visiting our friends or family members across the border in Acuña?
This unlikely scenario is testing us, and is testing the capacity of communities like ours to respond to unforeseen circumstances.
During the last regular city council meeting, questions arose pertaining responsiveness of city officials, and regarding mobility restrictions imposed by the county.
This is not a good time to feed any beef between elected officials, but there is a couple of issues that need to be clarified.
The Val Verde County Commissioners Court, is composed by full-time salaried members, who can make decisions on their own, the court is composed by a county judge and four commissioners representing each one of four precincts.
Some big cities also have salaried Mayor and council members, in those cases it is their direct responsibility to oversee local government, but that’s not the case in Del Rio.
In the city of Del Rio, council members receive a compensation each time they attend a regular council meeting, and are entitled to a compensation for expenses necessarily incurred in the performance of their official duties or when officially representing the city. But, in a nutshell, council members need to keep a daytime job.
Also, the city council does not have direct oversight of the day-to-day operations in the city administration, the governing body relies on a city manager, who is directly responsible and has different department heads in each one of the city’s divisions.
As I write this lines Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is announcing a new executive order to gradually reopen the state’s economy. There’s no doubt that the way the economy was brought to a stall by this virus was extremely damaging for different segments of our community.
I would like for life to go back to the way it was before. Don’t get me wrong – I would also love to be 18 again – but I understand that some things are just impossible, and we are going to have to adjust many aspects of our lives from now on.
From now on we are going to have to be especially vigilant of the way we congregate for social activities such as church, sports, entertainment, school, receptions, class reunions, etc.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald. Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
