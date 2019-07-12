It didn’t look that way six to eight years ago. It was just rocks, bare ground and thorn bushes. Today is has a beautiful covering of lush green grass, different varieties of pretty flowers, various types of bushes with sweet smelling flowers and a little rock pond in the middle.
The backyard fence is the dividing line. On one side it was not pretty but on the other side very beautiful. That view reminds me of the possibility and potential every Christian has in life.
Years ago my wife started working on the back yard, (I helped a little). It took a lot of hard work, determination and perseverance, (Philippians 4:13).
Today it is amazing, the transformation. There can be beauty in our lives, (Christ likeness) if we will yield ourselves to Christ. It takes time and the help of the Holy Spirit. We can say, “No” to the world, to self and the Devil and, “Yes” to the leading of Christ.
Some of the things that are available to have on the inside, (in our hearts) are love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control, (Galatians 5:14, 22, 23). If we don’t cultivate and nourish those things look at what might grow there, immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery, enmities, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, disputes, dissensions, factions, envying, drunkenness and carousing, (Galatians 5:15, 19-21). What’s in our backyard, (our heart)?
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J
