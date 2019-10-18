When you feel like that man on the side of the road in the story of the Good Samaritan, just remember, God had already sent the answer! The beauty beyond the obedience was that the Lord did not just send the answer, but the Good Samaritan told the innkeeper he would pay the over and above what was owed if anything else came up.
God already knew the situation, and he sent the unlikely answer of a Samaritan man with a big heart. The others were too high-minded or too busy at the moment so they just passed by. However, somewhere down the line, God, I am sure blessed the Samaritan man even not being from among the chosen people. There are a lot of good stories here. Love presented itself out to be loved in the form of a man on the side of the road. Jesus said, as much as we did so to one of these we also did unto Him.
God presents Himself in various forms sometimes. Not that it is actually God, but He wants us to see Him as the one in need. As God watches and knows all things, that we would choose to love. When love presents an opportunity to us, may we choose to love who are able to stop from our busy lives and care for the man in the ditch. We may be that man in the ditch someday. Isn't is nice to know that we reap what we sow. Oh, well, sometimes?
A short story about the Pearl of Great Price I wanted to include in this weeks devotional. When we find true love and give freely of what we have been given, we truly have found the greatest of all God gives us, which is of Himself for God is love!
I went searching for many years, and found a lot of fools’ gold!
One day, unexpectedly, I found, the Pearl of Great Price I had been looking for all of my life.
Now nothing, or anyone, can take away that Pearl of Great Price!
For I am in the hands of Jesus Christ my Lord!
Dare I throw away, that of the utmost importance and value?
Dare I return, to the fools’ gold of the mud of this earth, never to return?
Nay, I say nay, and nothing will snatch me from His outstretched arms and loving hands!
Nay, I say nay! For not even the devil himself, who tries daily to do so, shall have his victory!
This heavenly Pearl of Great Price, is Jesus Christ, whom I shall hold onto and He hold onto me for eternity.
Watch and see me glow, with the Pearl of Great Price always with me!
We all who are in Christ, that endure until the end, shall never be ashamed!
Then one day soon, we shall walk the streets of gold together, hand in hand, with that Pearl, of The Greatest Price!
Come quickly Lord Jesus, Maranatha our Lord, Savior, King, and God!
This is the Parable of the “Pearl of Great Price”
Matthew Ch. 13-45,46
45) The kingdom of heaven is like unto a merchant who was seeking beautiful pearls, 46) and this merchant, when he had finally found a pearl of great price, he went and sold all that he had, and he bought that pearl of great price.
****IS THERE ANYONE OR ANYTHING IN THIS LIFE THAT YOU WOULD EXCHANGE YOUR PEARL OF GREAT PRICE FOR?
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.