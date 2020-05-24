To all you high school and college graduates of the class of 2020, my heart goes out to you in sympathy. As they say in baseball “You was robbed.”
You worked hard, you did what was asked, you jumped through all the hoops. And then, at the last minute, the ceremony honoring your accomplishment was snatched away from you. All you have to show for your labors is a CD of the virtual ceremony and a diploma through the mail.
My heart aches for you – but not my head. That’s because I know what frauds commencement exercises are.
Starting with the name and continuing through the speeches, the gowns, and the honors and closing with the finale, it’s hard to imagine a greater concentration of contradictions.
In the real world, the word “commencement” denotes a beginning – the point at which an activity starts or gets under way. In the groves of Academe, however, commencement means the end of the course of study – the point at which the student ends his education. It’s just another example of the upside down, backside forward nature of the English language, like driving on the parkway / parking in the driveway, or jumbo shrimp.
During the ceremony, the salutatorian who finished second speaks first and the valedictorian who finished first speaks second. Go figure. There’s no explaining it. It just is.
Commencement speakers often try to spin the ceremony as the beginning of a constructive and fulfilling life after education, but in their hearts they know they’re lying.
The sad fact is, the moment you switch that tassel from one side of the mortarboard to the other, you’re as smart as you will ever be. From that time forward, life will be unrelenting exercise in discovering how much you don’t know.
Fittingly, my own journey into ignorance began the day before my graduation, when I wandered into the nearly empty physics building at the University of Virginia. As a liberal arts student, I had rigorously avoided anything as practical or useful as science or engineering, so the physics lab was like a foreign country to me. As it happened, I was graciously shown around the lab by a kindly, white-haired gentleman whose name I didn’t recognize, but who was eager to demonstrate the wondrous devices around us.
He was particularly proud of a machine that resembled a giant letter C, with the end points about a foot apart. Pressing a few buttons and powering up the device to a steady hum, he took an ordinary steel ball about two inches in diameter and placed it between the two end points of the C, where it hung in midair, suspended by invisible magnetic forces.
Then, he pressed a few more switches and buttons, and the ball began to glow a silvery white, not quite incandescent but clearly hot as hell. “It’s hot because it’s spinning at 50,000 revolutions per minute,” he said, “and it’s expanding as it heats up.”
Then he replaced the ball with a thin strip of tungsten, and set it spinning in midair at an even higher speed. As it spun, the metal strip began to elongate until it was nearly twice its original length. He then called my attention to the image on a nearby screen, where a series of hatch marks appeared to be moving, morphing and growing.
“That’s an electron microscope focused on the spinning tungsten strip,” he said. “You’re watching the tungsten molecules slide over each other as the strip expands.”
With my mind thoroughly blown by what I had just seen, I thanked him and left to ponder the enormity of what I didn’t know.
Imagine my surprise the next day when that same white-haired gentlemen delivered our commencement address. He was none other than Dr. Jesse Beams, chairman of the university physics department whose contributions to science include construction of the first linear electron accelerator, development of the magnetic ultracentrifuge (the big C-shaped machine I saw in action) and application of the ultracentrifuge to the separation of uranium isotopes.
And yet, for all my awe and reverence for the man and his accomplishments, I cannot remember a single word of his commencement address to me and my fellow lunk heads. At that point, we were already educated, so we had no need to listen to anyone.
