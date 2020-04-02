In this ever evolving situation, the only constant is change. The health emergency due to the novel coronavirus disease is testing the world as we know it, making us adjust every aspect of our daily lives, from not being able to send kids to school to changing our hygiene habits, and now to the way we deliver newspaper to our readers.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the information technology we now have access to have proven to be strange combination, with “health experts” expressing their opinions in the comments section of social media posts, dubious stories telling you this and other diseases can be cured with lime juice and many individuals in our community wondering what’s true and what’s not.
On top of all the fake news and “click bait” posts, health officials – in some cases – are shifting their opinions on what actually works to prevent this pandemic from spreading.
Case-in-point are the face masks some health care workers and even members from the general public are wearing to protect themselves from COVID-19.
In late February, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted “STOP BUYING MASKS!” stating they are not effective in preventing the general public from catching coronavirus.
Adams’ opinion was reinforced shortly after by Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, who said people should not wear face masks when he appeared before lawmakers.
On Monday, Redfield told NPR the center was reviewing its guidelines and may recommend general use of face masks to guard against community infection. Redfield also told NPR that up to 25 percent of the coronavirus cases in the U.S. are asymptomatic, meaning these individuals can carry the disease and may never even know they had it.
Now, whether the face masks are effective or not, more studies need to be done and published. In the meantime, the best way to protect yourself against not only coronavirus but any other infectious disease is to observe common sense.
If you go to a place with high foot traffic, then observe health recommendations and be extra cautious. Washing your hands is a good start, but also keep in mind that all sorts of contamination can be carried around in your clothing, hair, shoes, etc., so act in consequence.
Also, we keep on hearing that we should’t panic. Well there are good reasons not to panic. As previously stated in this column, the number of cases testing positive for COVID-19 is likely to increase as the testing is more available. That is a fact. But that does not necessarily mean the disease is more widespread, it only means that it is being detected.
An Eagle Pass pediatrician and former Val Verde Regional Medical Center staff member, Dr. Jorge Olaya, recently posted on a private clinic’s Facebook page he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic and got tested out of an abundance of caution.
This doesn’t mean all cases are as mild as his, but it means that not all cases are as extreme as the reports we’ve been seeing in national and international news outlets. Some cases may evolve into serious and life-threatening conditions, but some may not.
The bottom line is that we, as general public, need to comply with social distancing and other health care recommendations, and leave the research and general guidelines to scientists and public health officials.
In promising news, Abbott Laboratories announced Friday it was granted emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its rapid COVID-19 test, which is designed for doctor’s offices, urgent care centers and smaller hospitals.
The Illinois-based company said the device is about the size of a toaster and can give positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in about 13 minutes. The test runs on Abbott’s ID NOW platform, which is used by many sites to quickly test for flu, strep and respiratory syncytial virus while patients wait.
As of Wednesday, the CDC is reporting 186,101 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with a death toll of 3,603, that is a 1.93 percent mortality rate.
Of course nobody wants to be part of that percentage, and if we observe health recommendations and let our local, state and U.S. officials do their job, we will be successful in containing the spread of this viral disease.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald. Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
