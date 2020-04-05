I cannot believe how much life has changed already from Before Spring Break (BSB) to After Spring Break (ASB) here in Del Rio and, more specifically, at the Southwest Texas Junior College Library. Thankfully, we still have electricity and internet access. Otherwise, those changes would have been impossible.
BSB three of us worked 40 hours a week in the library covering 67.5 open hours.
ASB we cut hours to only 25 in the library and 15 at home in the first week, but now we are working from home 100 percent of the time. The only exception is if a student schedules a Chromebook checkout from 12-1 p.m.; then one of us goes in.
BSB I used my smartphone for calls, texting, voicemail, a few selected apps like Gospel Library and FamilyTree, following the San Antonio Spurs, and, of course, research.
ASB I use my smartphone for all of the above plus Facebook, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Breaking News, Church News, JustServe, and, of course, research. Sigh … I’m not following the Spurs as much, though.
BSB I might have to charge my smartphone every other day.
ASB I have to charge my smartphone every night now. Oh, and the SWTJC Library phones are forwarded to my phone 100 percent of the time.
BSB I might save some library files to a USB drive for access at home, if necessary – not that often. I did not worry about how much data I was using.
ASB I now connect remotely to my library computer and all its software and files with my personal laptop at home. I am also amazed at how much data that VPN remote access uses each day!
BSB my work life was generally confined to a specific set of hours and a specific geographic location. When I was at work, I was at work.
ASB I am still expected to put in a 40-hour work week – from home. This is very difficult for me. I am so easily distracted – by smartphone notifications, TV, and that guy who is also working remotely from home 100 pecent.
BSB I kept in touch with folks rather sporadically. There were whole days when I would forget to check an email address (I have four – personal, civic, librarywillie, SWTJC). Contacting family was not very regular, either.
ASB I now have to keep up with those four emails daily plus Microsoft Teams, Facebook groups I follow, and lots of text messages to boot. Plus, I am communicating with my family members much more regularly – and this is a good thing!
I have focused on connections BSB and ASB in this column this week. I am happy to report that this column will continue connecting each Sunday in the new Del Rio News-Herald format. I am honored to provide “For Your Information” and hope it will inform, uplift, and inspire you to go forth and continue to do good ASB.
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist and member of community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
