One day Jesus will return for all of us who are alive on this earth that belong to Him. He will split the eastern sky, Jesus told us, and He will appear the same way in which He ascended to heaven. In reality we have the one much greater even than any superhero that ever appeared on the big screen and in the old comic books. The fact is, Jesus is the true, one and only superhero! He will return one day to this earth, possibly even a lot sooner than some people think for His church!
Those that look forward to, and love His appearing are those He is returning for. If you are not one of those, you might want to do a heart check to find out if you have something in this world you love more than Jesus. Basically Jesus put it this way, if we love anyone, or anything more than Him, then we are not fit for the kingdom of God. Perhaps through all that is going on in this world around us, we must all do a heart check to make sure our own houses are in order!
The Word of God says, if we confess the Lord Jesus with our mouths, and believe in our hearts that God raised Jesus from the grave we shall be saved. This means you are saying, Jesus, I believe that you died on the cross for my sins, and that you are the only Way, The Truth, and the Life, the only way to the Father in heaven. You are telling Jesus, Lord, be my Lord, and I will follow You all the rest of the days of my life. This being said, you confess you are a sinner in need of a Savior. In believing all these things, also you can know that Jesus is God the Son, The only begotten of the Father. He died for the sins of the whole world. He now stands at the heart of every person desiring to come in. Jesus died on the cross, but He rose from the grave on the third day, after spending three days in the lower parts of the earth called hell. There He mad a mockery out of the devil, (a laughing stock). Now He is telling the whole world that we need to invite Him in the door and He will come in.
Ask and you shall receive, seek and you will find, knock, and the door will be opened unto you. If you feel a tug on your heart and you know it is time to get right with God, please answer that knock at the door of your heart. No one can come to God unless He draws them. Right now if you are feeling that tug, that is God Himself speaking to you. Ask Him to come into your heart. Confess Him as your Lord and Savior, and to forgive your sins. Be willing to turn from your sinful lifestyle to follow Christ, God helps us by His Spirit do that. Then if you really mean what you are saying, the Spirit of God will come and dwell inside of you as He does me and many of your new brethren in Christ!
Please take time to talk to others about your new confession of faith to become a follower of Christ. Read your Bible. Testament. Be water baptized. You are already a new believer, but you need to follow the steps of Jesus and the Apostles who were also baptized. Rejoice, and now pray often to the Father in Jesus name. and seek to find the best church home where the love of God is evident and the Word of God is taught with power and demonstration of the Holy Spirit. Congratulation! You are now a disciple of our Lord Jesus Christ! Find out how sweet it is to fellowship with God by spending time seeking Him in His Word and through prayer. The Word of God speaks! You will know when God is speaking to you as you learn and grow in Christ! Much love to you from God the Father, and our Lord Jesus Christ, and all the saints! The Holy angels rejoice with us all, you are born again when you do all the above with a pure heart willing to turn from your sins to follow Christ. He will help you keep that commitment!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.