Suddenly because of a dangerous and possibly deadly virus the entire world has turned into being pro-life, marshaling all of its resources to protecting and safeguarding the physical health of all the people. All measures and means have been utilized to stop the spread of the contagion with most people seeing their lives upturned and in upheaval.
When it is our own personal life and the life of our dearly beloved ones then the world’s governments became seriously concerned about preserving their populations from the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic.
But unfortunately there are many other pandemics that have been ravaging and devastating the whole world and hardly anyone notices or lifts a hand to help.
There are the physical pandemics which destroy human life and psychological pandemics which destroy the human psyche. The list is possibly endless with diseases and dangers lurking throughout the world too numerous to mention.
Some pandemics which destroy physical and psychological life are mostly ignored and are seen as not worthy of getting involved to save, but others more hideously are glorified; like abortion, euthanasia, and physician-assisted suicide. There are those who seek to deem life as merely disposable and not worth living, the throw-away culture.
Today we find our world doing everything it can to end the spread of this pathogen, to keep people from dying and to keep people alive at all cost, sparing no expense and utilizing all efforts. What a wonderful world we are living in today. If only this mindset and this worldview could be transferred to eradicating abortion, euthanasia, and physician-assisted suicide from killing the world’s population.
The worldwide baby-boom will occur around Christmas due to the stay-at-home, shelter-in-place, lockdowns and quarantines. Hopefully these life-affirming babies will be seen as a sign of faith, hope and love that they are in the world because they were conceived during a time of fear and death all around.
Maybe, just maybe, after this COVID-19 pandemic passes there will be a change of heart to value the gift of life.
Marian Casillas, Ed.D.
Del Rio, Texas
