I’ve only been in Del Rio for five months, so I never met Asante Contreras. In fact, I never heard of his name until last week.
But after what I saw Friday, I sure wish I knew him.
For those of you who don’t know, Asante grew up in Del Rio, graduated from Del Rio High School and went to San Antonio to attend college. He recently earned his paramedics badge and seemed to be deeply loved.
Asante’s life was tragically cut short at not fault of his own when a driver who was being pursued by San Antonio police went the wrong way down I-35 and Loop 410 before and ran head-on into Asante’s vehicle.
On Friday, Asante was brought home for the last time. Escorted by ambulances, fire trucks and law enforcement, his body was transported to Trinity Funeral Home.
My family lives near the funeral home and we can see it from our house. On Friday, I watched for hours as hundreds and hundreds of people lined up to say farewell to a young man who clearly impacted many lives in his 20 years.
Because of social distancing requirements, only a handful of people were allowed in the funeral home at one time. So, Asante’s friends, family and those who wanted to support his family waited outside. The line outside would shrink a little and then fill back up. This went on for hours as the line of people waiting to say goodbye to Asante one last time never seemed to end.
From our front-row seat at the funeral home, I have seen many families gathering to remember a loved one. But the outpouring Friday was unlike anything I’ve seen.
In only 20 years, Asante Contreras clearly touched a lot of people. I just wish I had known him before tragedy impacted his life.
• • •
Another big story in our paper last week was the story of Lindsey Ward losing his job at Val Verde Regional Medical Center after a series of social media posts he was said to have posted came to light.
I do not know Ward. I’ve never met him, but I did see what he is reported to have posted on Facebook. For those who haven’t seen, the posts were transphobic, racist and biased against multiple religions.
I’m not writing this to talk about Ward. He has already been punished enough. I’m more interested in the concept of social media and what we should and should not say online.
In my business, what someone posts online can easily be the difference between having a job and being unemployed. I have never been one to post anything controversial online, but even with that I pretty much stopped posting at all several years ago.
I have seen too many people lost their jobs or lose their reputation simply because of something they said, often when they felt they were only conversing with close friends and family.
For some reason, when we go online — whether its Facebook, Twitter or somewhere else — people tend to write and like things they would never dream of doing in real life. Perhaps, we revert to who we really are and say what we really believe when we can do it from a keyboard. Or perhaps, we just get stupid and enjoy the attention we receive — good and bad — from saying stupid things.
Is Lindsey Ward really a bad guy who is racist, homophobic and looks down on many religions? I have no idea. I do know he has done some good things in his life. He was successful as a salesman and he spent a lot of time volunteering at the hospital before he ever got paid.
But I also know that based on what he said on Facebook, the hospital was right to cut ties with him.
I don’t often tell others what to do, but I think I made the right choice when I decided to greatly limit what I place online. I’m still on social media, using my real name and real picture, but I rarely post and when I do, it’s often about friends and family.
I prefer it that way.
