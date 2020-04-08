We know where we are. It’s where we’re going that has so many people worried.
By now we have seen the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is something that cannot be ignored because it has uprooted our daily lives. No more going down to the bar to hang out and watch sports or discuss local events. No more dining out and enjoying the fruits of your labor. No more strolling around stores just because “there’s nothing to do.” All of that – gone.
That doesn’t mean it’s the end times, though. We are humans. We invented the wheel, learned to harness fire and developed the microwaveable pizza. If anything can survive this, it’s going to be us … whether we like it or not.
That means listening to our community leaders and doing what is asked of us. I don’t say that because I believe that the folks in those positions of power know best, but because they have to look out for everyone. You may think you know better, but that’s only because you’re worried about you or your family. They’re worried about you, your family, your neighbors, themselves, their family and everyone else that makes this community go.
This weekend will be a huge test for us and the nation as Easter Weekend arrives. If ever there was a springtime holiday that screams for families to get together, then this it. However, don’t do it! Don’t cause a setback to all the good that’s being done just because you want to see family or friends. Keep yourself at home and use Skype or Facetime or whatever to communicate with your loved ones.
As for everyone who thinks they need to go to church this weekend, please reconsider. I’m not a religious man, but I understand that your belief in God is with you wherever you go. My dad would tell me, “You don’t need to go to the little ‘c’ to believe in the big ‘c’.” In other words, you don’t need to go church to believe in Christ. Pray at home and your message will be heard loud and clear. The stories of churches staying open and congregations becoming ill because of exposure to this virus are too numerous to ignore. If we think it can’t happen here, then you also thought the virus wouldn’t come to Del Rio, and how’s that working out?
Thank you to our active community leaders for all their help and guidance in these tough times. Thank you to our first responders and medical personnel who are getting up and fighting the good fight in these uncertain times. Thank you to our educators who are doing all they can to ensure our kids are still learning. Thank you to the parents who are wearing multiple hats at this time and working to help their kids to learn and stay at the front of pack instead of falling behind. Thank you to our mail carriers and delivery folks for bringing us our essentials and sometimes not essentials because really we can’t live without that particular dinosaur mask that makes noise.
We still have time to work together to be safe and be smart. Look out for each other and remember that this, too, will pass. As I’ve read elsewhere, it may pass like a kidney stone, but it will pass.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
