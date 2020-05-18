On behalf of United San Felipe and the hundreds of families whose names are on commemorative bricks on the columns of the Barrio San Felipe Arch, I’d like to thank the Brown Plaza Association and its president, Rolando Andrade, for steam-cleaning the arch area recently.
Activities from a cook-off held near the arch stained several areas and necessitated steam cleaning. We hope that in the future whoever holds events close to Del Rio’s newest memorial icon will distance themselves from the arch to eliminate necessary cleaning tasks.
Andy Porras
USF Executive Director
Sacramento, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.