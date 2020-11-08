Dear Lord Jesus, you are often called the Divine Physician, for you healed every disease and brought great relief to many suffering and needy people when you walked among us. Even more, you have continued your healing ministry throughout the ages in many ways and through many people, including doctors, nurses, and other health and healing professionals.
Thank you for giving me wise and competent doctors. I am confident you are already at work in them, for you are the giver of each vocation and gift. Oh Lord, please bless my doctors with abundant wisdom and skill, and the grace of compassionate and understanding hearts.
