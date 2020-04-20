Acknowledgment and accolades are extended to Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his exemplary edict issued during the global pandemic explicitly adjudicating that abortions are “non-essential services” and must be discontinued in order to provide medical resources needed to fight COVID-19 and save lives, and that religious services conducted in churches, congregations and houses of worship are “essential services” and must be allowed to continue provided they follow the guidelines established by President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control.
It is heartening to have the governor of the great state of Texas upholding the tenets that truly make this state great. Our state’s famous roadside motto, “Don’t mess with Texas” still rings true, loud and clear, which is needed now more than ever, when we need leaders who don’t panic or pander to those who want to trample on the rights of citizens even during a period of national emergency.
Great leaders shine brightest in the darkest of times. The Lone Star of Texas is shining brightly.
Emergencies which curtail personal liberties are only to be utilized rarely and briefly and all done for the greater good, but they do not completely extinguish those rights or exaggeratingly impose stricter measures than warranted by the particular circumstances.
While Democrat state governors are indiscriminately trashing their state and federal constitutions, our Republican governor is staunchly and steadfastly upholding the rights of all the citizens in Texas and for this we must be exceedingly grateful.
The great American revolutionary patriot Patrick Henry passionately declared, “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
During these crucial times of the COVID-19 crisis Gov. Greg Abbott can also be counted on as another great American patriot who will defend the rights of all the citizens of Texas: protecting the right to life and the right to religious liberty.
Marian Casillas, Ed.D.
Del Rio, Texas
