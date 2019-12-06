Jesus gave us these important commandments which no believer in Him should receive as of less importance than they are. First to love the Lord our God with all of our heart, mind, soul, and all of our strength. To love our neighbors as our own-selves, and to even love our enemies.
Love is the very foundation from which everything in our relationship comes together since we are now reconciled back to God.
God first loves us enough to send His only begotten Son into the world to die for sinners, that those who believe in Him should not perish, but inherit eternal life.
Jesus gave His own life, that we might live. He reminds us also that no greater love does one have for another than to lay His own life down for that person.
Therefore we can see the relationship God desires from us. He wants us to desire to become more like Him always.
In other words He laid His life down so it is now our reasonable service he expects from us that we also lay our own lives down. We do so at the cross. We pick up our crosses, deny ourselves, and follow Jesus!
This commitment is not binding us back into the Old Covenant of commandments under the law that kills. Instead it is life in the Spirit of God He now points to for us all to desire a life of walking in the Spirit and putting away the old self by continually crucifying the flesh daily.
The good news is walking in the Spirit means we are totally dependent on the continued strengthening from God to bear this fruit of love in our lives to obey the Lord we serve and love.
To go even further we are not only to love God but have the same self denial when it comes to loving our neighbors. He desires us to even esteem other peoples needs above our own. He desires that we learn to love so deeply that we learn to understand the fact that even the hardest core sinners are no less loved by Him and He desires us to have that love for those who are our enemies.
In other words God is no respecter of persons. He loves all people, yes even the hardest worse mass murderers and dictators throughout history, as what He is saying is we all are murderers in that to not love your brother you have murdered this person in God’s eyes. So He shows us here we are no better than the worst of sinners because in fact we all do sin and fall short.
We all need a Savior. We all need to be saved and washed by the blood of Jesus.
Let us meditate on the facts that God desires our hearts not just us speaking about how much we love Him or others but actually putting love into action. Now again, we are the workmanship of Christ, and none of us are capable to loving like Him more and more without His help.
John 15: 21-26
21 The person that has My commandments and keeps them loves Me! The person that loves Me shall also be loved by My Father, and I will love this person too, and will manifest Myself unto this person. 22 Judas (not Iscariot) then said, “Lord, how is it that You will manifest Yourself to us, and not unto the rest of the people in the world?” 23 Jesus answered, “If a person loves Me, this person shall keep My commandments, and my Father will love this person, and We shall come to that person, and We will make Our abode with this person that loves Me. 24 Therefore the person that does not love Me, does not keep My commandments! The word that you hear is not Mine, but the Father’s who sent Me. 25 These things I spoke to you, being now present with you. 26 Yet I say that the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in My name shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, which I have spoken to you.”
If we say we love God but do not keep His commandments (walk in darkness) we are then a liar according to God’s Word! He that hates His brother has not the love of God in Him. The things is first of all we need to be so thankful for His grace and mercy. Sometimes we all miss the mark of loving God and people as we should.
However, God sent His only begotten Son into the world, who laid His own life down, that we whom believe in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. Believing, is an action verb here. Without love all else becomes vain. To learn to love is to learn the true meaning of believing to the point we follow Christ, and we become His disciples who love God and love the brethren.
When we first believe, we begin our journey. Yet to just keep on only believing and not becoming a follower, then this is one reason I believe why Jesus said, even the devils believe and tremble at the name of Jesus! May the Spirit of God lead you in this truth, for in this we can walk with our full assurance of faith as the Holy Spirit will bear witness to us belonging unto Christ! Thank God who gives us the victory in our Lord Jesus Christ. Even though we are perfect for now only by the righteousness of God and the blood of Jesus, we can have sweet fellowship with God as we seek to obey Him to love Him and the brethren!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
