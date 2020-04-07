When Donald Trump speaks, nobody takes him for the truth-teller, well almost nobody, except those Republicans who want desperately to make a purse out of a sow’s ear.
But how do you make a purse out of silk when there is no silk there, as in the uncouth mouth of Donald J. Trump.
He recently practically accused the House Democrats of being the cause of the coronavirus spread, due to the Democrats standing firm, and winning concessions in the coronavirus relief bill, which Trump and the Republicans did not want.
Trump had to swallow his personal wants, and signed the bill. But not without his usual braggadocio, saying he didn’t have to abide by everything in the agreement, and did not invite one single Democrat to his signing of the bill.
But Nancy Pelosi, who has been a thorn in Trump’s back side, said the bill was not the end of it.
There is more to be fixed, she said.
No doubt Pelosi has Trump worried wondering what she is talking about.
Well, no doubt Pelosi sticks to what she says, while Trump says one thing and in the next minute reverses course, as he just did with his wish to end the pandemic protection time by April 15, changing it to the end of April, while the experts say it could go on for six months.
But Trump is God, Luis, he knows everything, man. Just like the Republican Texas governor who says there is no need for a statewide curfew.
The Florida Republican governor just recently said the same thing as Florida’s coronavirus cases are growing significantly.
And Trump, the know-it-all, wants New Yorkers to stop going to Florida.
Yeah, well, Florida’s population for decades has been made up of northerners who have become Floridians, and Trump himself has a mansion and golf course in the Miami area. So when he calls for New Yorkers to stay out of Florida, he forgets it includes him and his family.
This president of the United States is now calling hospital officials liars, after they said they are in dire straits, very short of ventilators.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who appears with Trump on Trump’s daily briefings to the nation, says this pandemic was never estimated to be a short run, and Trump blames health care shortages on health care workers, accusing them of stealing the supplies.
Trump, as Republicans tend to do, is denying the probability of an economic downturn.
Right wingers, as usual, are in denial, inclined to dismiss bad news or attribute the news to the liberals and or media conspiracies.
“The 2008 financial crisis was brought on by the collapse of an immense housing bubble. Larry Kudlow, now Trump’s chief economist, ridiculed back then ‘bubble heads’ who suggested that housing prices were out of line.
The Republican retort: You only say there is a bubble because you hate President Bush.
“Even the failure of Lehman Bros., which sent the economy into a full meltdown, initially didn’t put a dent in conservative denial,” Columnist Paul Krugman wrote.
And I say that is exactly what is going on with Trump and the Republicans today.
History certainly does repeat itself.
In 2020, 2008 is being revisited, simply because America’s right wing can’t handle the truth.
Like Donald Trump who can’t handle the tough but honest questions by reporters at his briefings, he gets infuriated and can’t hide it.
And he even attacks the reporter who asked the question.
May the powers that be in this country deny Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr the emergency powers that he seeks, that would be Trump’s chance he needs to make himself legally a dictator like his Russian pal Vladimir Putin, who just had an election fixed in Moscow where he has elected himself for two consecutive terms in one simple election.
At his age, Putin has become Russia’s present for life.
Remember Trump said he likes the idea of a one-man rule, like Putin.
But in America the idea doesn’t go across too good. President number two, John Adams, wanted U.S. presidents to be addressed as “Your Excellency” or “Highness” and became the butt of jokes and ridicule from the people.
Thomas Jefferson said they had just fought a bloody war to get rid of a king, who expected to be called by those names. And John Adams dropped his notions of greatness, and lost his re-election bid to Jefferson.
Luis Rosas is a guest columnist and his column appears in the News-Herald every Tuesday.
The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
