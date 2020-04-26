A Houston area doctor and political activist filed a lawsuit last week trying to block Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s face mask requirement, his lawsuit argues the mandate is unconstitutional and represents government overreach.
The lawsuit claims Hidalgo exceeded her authority by implementing orders more restrictive than those by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, which take precedence.
Dr. Steven Hotze’s petition to the Harris County District Court states that if the order is not declared unconstitutional and void, once the COVID-19 emergency passes, the rights afforded to Texans under the Texas Constitution will forever be damaged.
Hidalgo’s order requires residents 10 years of age and older to wear face masks in public places, with some exceptions. The order is set to remain in place for 30 days.
The order is slated to go into effect Monday, and comes on the heels of similar measures by local officials in Austin, Dallas and Laredo to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Here in Del Rio and Val Verde County, people have been wearing face masks in public places for a while now, also with some exceptions.
The preventative measure was ordered in Del Rio and Val Verde County for employees in local businesses dealing with the public in the Second Amended Declaration of Local Disaster, issued April 7.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens announced a new executive order mandating the use of face covering for anyone in public places starting on April 14, with penalties for violators up to $1,000 and 180 days in jail.
The face covering can be scarves or any other type of fabric without holes, bandanas, neck, gaiters, etc., according to the Third Amended Declaration of Local Disaster issued on April 21.
All individuals 5 years of age and older shall wear a face covering at all times except as otherwise specified in the standing declaration of disaster.
The declaration states individuals do not need to wear a face cover if they anticipate to come in contact with or be in close proximity with members of their own household; if they are exercising outdoors or are either alone or with members of the household and respect the social distancing requirements upon the unexpected approach of a member of the public who is not a member of the same household.
Other exceptions include being alone in an office or alone or with members of your household in your vehicle; or when not wearing a face covering is necessary for purposes of a health emergency or for identification purposes.
Whether the order in Harris County represents government overreach or whether it is constitutional or not, will be determined by a court of law. The bottom line here is we are dealing with an unprecedented situation, and if wearing a face cover in public can prevent one individual, only one, from getting infected with COVID-19 it will be worth the effort.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald. Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
