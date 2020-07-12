Senator Cornyn recently proposed reducing the costs associated with drilling on public lands; a move that would benefit oil companies at the expense of our environment. Oil companies have a long history of polluting Texas’ air, land, and water; excessive flaring, leaving abandoned wells unplugged, and indiscriminate expansion alike threaten Texans and the environment. Sen. Cornyn’s bill could worsen public health, compounding the constantly-growing effects of COVID-19. We need to hold oil companies accountable for their behavior, not hold their hands while they make a quick buck.
John Beaubouef
