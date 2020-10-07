The slender branches of a huisache, a type of acacia, are festooned with roosting Monarch butterflies, in this photo taken in Moore Park on Saturday morning. As the sun rose and warmed the butterflies, they began stirring and were soon airborne, ready to continue their journey to Mexico.
Photos by Karen Gleason
Roosting Monarch butterflies can easily be mistaken for dried leaves, especially when the Monarchs don’t move and the light is low, as seen in this photo taken in Romanelli Park on Sunday morning.
For about a week now, I’ve been seeing Monarchs regularly. Not loads of them, maybe a dozen individuals or so every day, fluttering inexorably south.
After hearing from my friend Sarah Howard, a National Park Service biologist at the Amistad National Recreation Area that Monarchs had been observed roosting in the park last week, I decided to head down to the San Felipe Creek on Saturday morning and check the regular roost sites I’ve found there over the years.
