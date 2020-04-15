There is so much confusion about how the new coronavirus is spreading and affecting people. Listening to the news media and other people in everyday conversations, we can be overwhelmed with information on COVID-19. Being that this strand of virus is new, much of what we know is based on the short time since it surfaced in late December and quickly became a global pandemic.
A favorite Biblical reference of mine is, “My People Suffer from a Lack of Knowledge...” Let’s review some sound knowledge about COVID-19.
Information provided below is from a highly credible source, John Hopkins Medicine, Infectious Disease Department. I have noted some of the myths circulating are causing many people to be fearful and anxious.
1. What is coronavirus?
Myth:
The coronavirus is man-made and was created by China and or Russia to destroy Americans.
Fact:
There are several types of coronaviruses which have existed for ages, some make people sick, some do not. A virus needs an animal or human host in order to replicate. This new coronavirus has been dubbed COVID-19.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in China in December 2019. It is believed to have started in the wet meat markets of China.
The new coronavirus can spread from person to person. It is diagnosed with a laboratory test.
2. How does the new coronavirus spread?
Myth:
The new coronaviruses are constantly airborne. You need to stay behind closed doors and windows to avoid being affected.
Fact:
As of now, researchers know that the new coronavirus is spread through droplets released into the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The droplets generally do not travel more than a few feet, and they fall to the ground (or onto surfaces) in a few seconds — this is why social and physical distancing is effective in preventing the spread.
3. How did this new coronavirus spread to humans?
Myth:
The new coronavirus is a weapon being used by China, Russia and even our own government for political and financial gains.
Fact:
COVID-19 appeared in Wuhan, a city in China, in December 2019. Although health officials are still tracing the exact source of this new coronavirus, early hypotheses thought it may be linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, China. Some people who visited the market developed viral pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus.
4. How can I protect myself (and others) from the new coronavirus?
Myth:
If you are young and healthy, no need to worry, only “old” people or people with an underlying illness such as heart disease and diabetes are affected and have complications from COVID-19.
Fact:
It’s important to understand that the new coronavirus spreads mainly from person to person (persons of all ages). If an infected person coughs or sneezes, their droplets can infect people nearby. That’s why it’s important to avoid close contact with others. Understand that people (including children) may be infected with the new coronavirus and have only mild symptoms.
Partial reprint: Johns Hopkins University
To Your Health and Safety.
