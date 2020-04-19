I don’t want to write about COVID-19, but it seems to be affecting all of our lives negatively today. Let me offer a song that may help put things in perspective – “Count Your Blessings” written by Johnson Oatman, Jr.
Verse 1:
“When upon life’s billows, you are tempest-tossed,
When you are discouraged, thinking all is lost,”
I know many of us are here. We are having a hard time imagining a life of normalcy again – whatever that will be – after COVID-19.
“Count your many blessings; name them one by one,
And it will surprise you what the Lord has done.”
Are you still alive? Are you still loved? Do you still have others you love? Are there things you can still do that can make another glad you are here? Yes? These are blessings! Count them.
Verse 2:
“Are you ever burdened with a load of care?
Does the cross seem heavy you are called to bear?”
Many of us find it hard to adjust to the CDC guidelines. Many of you are also worried about keeping all of us safe in the face of criticism and second-guessing.
“Count your many blessings; every doubt will fly,
And you will be singing as the days go by.”
What positive things are you doing today that you were too busy to do when life was “normal?” Let your heart be light as you take advantage of these unforeseen blessings each day.
Verse 3:
“When you look at others with their lands and gold,
Think that Christ has promised you his wealth untold.”
Even poor, klutzy, homely, and unprepared people will be rewarded in the end as they do the best they can with what they have.
“Count your many blessings; money cannot buy
Your reward in heaven nor your home on high.”
Pay attention to those blessings that reflect true wealth – family, health, time, service. Count them!
Verse 4:
“So amid the conflict, whether great or small,
Do not be discouraged; God is over all.”
Believers are counting on there being a plan in place for this world. COVID-19 did not pull a fast one on God. Maintaining a hope in this truth helps keep things in perspective.
“Count your many blessings; angels will attend,
Help and comfort give you to your journey’s end.”
Sometimes those angels are actually living among us. Have you seen them, recognized them, thanked them? Counting and acknowledging blessings provided by your angels could be a tremendous gift to them in this troubled time.
Chorus:
“Count your blessings, name them one by one.
Count your many blessings, see what God hath done.”
I saw a quote that was supposed to capture Jesus’ take on our life experiences: “I never said it would be easy; I only said it would be worth it.” Let’s remember to count those blessings that make life worth it – even with COVID-19.
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
