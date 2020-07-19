President Trump professes his Christian faith both in his speeches and in his policies. At the start of the pandemic President Trump called the nation to pray for our country and for the end of the COVID-19 crisis. He regularly has Christian pastors and preachers pray over him and expend their blessings upon him.
Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, and an active leader in President Trump’s re-election campaign adamantly notes that this president is the most pro-life, pro-family and pro-religious liberty president that this country has ever had.
