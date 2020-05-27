Mom talked about my father, Isadore Goldstein’s wartime experience. Dad was a Chief in-charge of his ship’s store until struck by a Japanese torpedo. He was going down for the third time when an oar slipped under his shoulder and managed to hang on until rescued.
According to Wikipedia, the USS John Penn, manned by a crew of about 74 officers and sailors, was a naval transport providing supplies, personnel and munitions around the islands in the Southern Solomon Islands during WWII.
On Aug. 13, 1943 a torpedo plane made a hit. Fire broke-out at the stern. Oil on the water caught fire. A large number of crew were injured and having difficulty staying afloat. In approximately a half an hour, at 9:55 p.m., it sank.
Dad passed in May, 2001 never having talked about it. PTSD wasn’t understood. He’d compensate, I suppose, by long hours of work, be it his grocery store in Niagara Falls, New York or projects in the garage.
My parents lived at Golden Palms, an assisted living facility in Harlingen, Texas in the last years of life. As part of a July 4 display dad created a table containing photos and details of his ship.
Dad had a slight stroke a few years before his death and finally, couldn't contain his emotions of “survivor’s guilt.” Crying, he shared with my sister “so many of his shipmates and friends had died.”
If born after WWII, we have “The Greatest Generation,” as Tom Brokaw rightfully calls them, to thank for our lives. Life is about how we respond to its many challenges, but these vets gave us all the opportunities we could use.
We’re ALL the crew of the USS John Penn. We’re every crew or squad depicted in those Hollywood movies. We’re from all walks of life, urban and rural, ethnic and proud, Brooklyn accent and Southern drawl; high school dropout enrolling to settle the score for Pearl Harbor and the swarthy college graduate with that thin mustache in command.
We’re beneath the oceans in the silent service. We’re on bomber runs over Germany and Japan. We’re the women in military service. We served bravely in the civilian Merchant Marine’s vulnerable convoys on long-stretches of open ocean.
We surrendered on Corregidor and were horribly abused on the Bataan Death March. We’re there during the dark days before the tide turned after Midway, stormed numerous beaches island hopping in the Pacific. We’re on the Battleship Missouri in Tokyo harbor to witness Japan’s surrender.
We’re raw and untested in North Africa; struggled up the Italian boot; died or made it ashore on D-Day. We advanced, but then pushed back, frightened and cold at the Battle of the Bulge. We’re in Berlin for Germany’s surrender.
We’re the Native American Code Talkers from about a dozen tribes, themselves from reservations facing physical and cultural genocide. We’re the Black G.I. confronting a segregated military’s racism, courageously fighting Nazi racism in Europe to find Jim Crow still ruthlessly dehumanizing. We’re Japanese civilians on the West Coast deprived of our fundamental rights, property seized and wrongfully interned – still the young men served their country with distinction in Europe. We’re everywhere and anywhere blood was shed. We’re the military POW and civilians mistreated as slave labor.
We’re with every medic treating every wound, applying every bandage, every amputation. We’re all denominations’ Chaplin offering words of comfort, prayer – and too often final rites.
We agonized on the home front, but organized like never before or since. We’re all in this together! A telegram was daytime’s nightmare.
I offer a prayer and thank the crew of the USS John Penn and all our veterans. They deserve our thanks and gratitude for their service and sacrifices.
Rev. Barry Abraham Zavah
Alpine, Texas
