We are losing today the global war of words with our media siding against us. Within days of the COVID-19 outbreak the Chinese government began to spin powerful narratives to deflect responsibility, covering up Wuhan’s National Biological Center, blaming it on a horseshoe bat from a wet market, not native to the area. They were working on genetically engineered COVID-19 at their National Biological Center, located 10 miles from the wet market outbreak.
They blamed America’s military, attacking Trump for his immediate China ban on travelers, calling him racist, xenophobic as did our American media. China, Russia, and Iran all spread the disinformation that COVID-19 was a biological weapon introduced by Trump’s America.
The U.S. developed biological weapons during World War II, but never used them for fear that once releasing a contagion, it could never be contained. President Nixon in 1969 destroyed the tightly held stockpiles, and convened the world Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) to cease and desist with China signing the worldwide agreement in 1984.
This is not the first biological outbreak from China. During 2002-03 the SARS epidemic, a lab produced mixture of mumps and measles infected 8,000 worldwide, killing almost 800 before contained. Coronavirus is known as SARS-COV-2, and China loudly proclaims it’s a genetic weapon developed by our National Institutes of Health (NIH).
During the Cold War, the Soviets in 1980 launched a disinformation campaign, claiming AIDS was a biological weapon designed and deployed by the U.S military. In 2018 the Russians used Facebook for a disinformation campaign against The Richard Lugar Center for Public Health in Georgia, accusing them of being involved in illegal bioweapon activities. Always remember when the Communist accuses you of something, it’s because they are deflecting attention as the guilty party. The same is true concerning America’s politics. He with the loudest bullhorn is almost certainly the guilty party.
There is no doubt the coronavirus contagion started in Wuhan, China, a city of 11 million people. Fewer people in all of China died from COVID-19 by far than in Trump’s USA, because of Trump’s failed early policies of underestimating the coming disaster? Pelosi, Cuomo, many liberals are on record early on encouraging people to eat, drink and be merry as they merrily impeached Trump, and the news narratives had no time or desire to warn America in November, December, or January of this coming disaster. But since Trump, for a couple of days spoke positively that America would overcome this savage malady, he caused people to die forgetting that tapes exist of leftist leaders doing even worse. Can you believe wide eyed Adam Schiff is working on a second impeachment effort because Trump for two days didn’t recognized the seriousness of COVID-19 leading to Americans dying?
You will never know how many thousands or millions died in communist China from COVID-19, that’s politically incorrect conspiracy thinking in America. You will know Trump killed people in America because he erroneously put a positive spin on America’s scientific ability to overcome this virus, knowing all the deepest secrets of this evil world.
One thing one must understand for certain is – this is a worldwide disinformation campaign to undermine American leadership in the world. Do you recall President Xi inviting new President Trump to days at the Golden City as the first ever foreign leader? He knew that four previous American administrations had willingly sold our soul to eventual China domination of the world, and Trump ran on changing just that. We were well on the way to Obama’s hope and change until this evil virus stopped us temporarily in our tracks, killing our booming economy. Some now see the real enemy at home, and abroad?
As our media constantly informs us the Russians are working to elect Trump, the Russians, Chinese, Iranians, are all spewing disinformation to return to plane loads of cash to enemies of America for our soon coming marriage to One World Globalism in socialism. The enemy of the world is American greatest, practiced in effectively run free market capitalism, lifting willing poor masses into middle class status of enough to plenty.
Trump is daily selling free market capitalism in transparent coronavirus updates, with liberal heads exploding in pure hatred, finding fault, terrified that America will understand that Trump loves America as founded under God. If he wins, they lose.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years.
He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party and a guest columnist for the Del Rio News-Herald. His opinions are not endorsed by, nor reflect those of the News-Herald.
