China says they don’t want to cut ties with the USA, and it will take 300 years for Huawei to surpass Google and Apple. After a turbulent 2019 Huawei stealing USA secrets, revenues only grew by 19 percent, with a record profit of $121 billion.
Is this South China Morning Post propaganda? A lion imitating a sheep? This crisis should inform us that micro aggression of one group against another, dividing us in hatred is nothing like ominous macro aggressions in iron fisted communism seeking to rule.
Do you believe the coronavirus outbreak was made worse by an incompetent Donald Trump?
If you do, you agree with China and the Democrats! It wouldn’t be the first time the communists and Democrats conspired to beat an American president. Remember the old adage, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”
Roosevelt had Alger Hiss spying for Russia as a personal aide, and Senator Ted Kennedy sent Congressman John Tierney to Moscow for help, attempting to beat Ronald Reagan. KGB files confirmed it, but our media only sees Russian collusion for Republicans.
Trump has forced China to play ball on our terms, no more unfair cheating deals. Imagine what Trump could do without the anchor of Pelosi, Schumer and the Democrats fighting his every effort to make America dominant. They make an ounce of hypocrisy worth a ton of disruption, using a willing media hating Trump with equal ferocity.
China’s goal is to rule the world. They were on track as scheduled, until Trump un-expectantly won. He renegotiated trade subsiding China’s dominance, and the Dow Jones zoomed to near 30,000 from the lowly 18,000 Trump inherited in short order. Trump’s aim was continued economic dominance in peaceful, mutually advantageous cooperation, but secular godless communism only understands stealing, Chicago mobster style. Raw brutish power wins temporarily, but can never sustain contented control, ruling with fear. Look no further than Hong Kong with past riots, willing to die in the streets for the sweet taste of freedom in responsible capitalism.
Four administrations ago we welcomed China to our markets, thinking a smidgen of capitalism would lead to comfortable living standards, and a soft revolution leading to potential change. After all, they are intellectually gifted, disciplined, compliant people with the patience of Biblical Job. But the steely chains of Communisms control was impenetrable. In every Communist regime in history, those in charge kill from 10-15 percent of their own people, eliminating counter-revolutionaries.
As evil, secular communism spread COVID-19 around the world, stopping our booming economy and the worlds, creating confusion and disarray, the world is rushing to our side. They see the Christian kindness of America, versus the cruelty of totalitarian communism. Some on the left, so full of Trump derangement syndrome and their media allies, are willing to pursue an economic depression, all to hide the criminality of the Obama administration, but that cat is out of the bag. For years I have been trying to tell you that hope and change was a distortion of our Christian founding.
No society huddled in fear, anxiety, depression up to suicide in hopelessness can long endure. But that’s not America. She will rush headlong into the battle for good, rejecting the louder cries of a dominant disinformation secular media, hugging to her bosom our Christian founding, still GREAT under the honest rule of law again!
All we have to do is understand that secular communism can never be the friend of any nation, bring back our manufacturing to America in self-sufficiency being nice, policies rewarding a growing middle class, and we will be even greater again. To properly recapture our mojo, we must control Congress, removing the secular opposition working for socialism, a first cousin of communism, dividing and conquering with hatred. We must have equal opportunities for all, based solely on abilities, while rehabilitating the ill-educated free stuff snowflakes of America. America can be nothing other than what it incentivizes, nothing more, nothing less. The choice is ours, unless skewed at the polling place by secularism working to win at any cost.
The Democrats/media are in a panic, seeing honest justice coming with yesterday’s administration perk walked across the stage of mortification, as justice prevails over the Machiavellian schemes of our most ignoble, unscrupulous examples of leadership ever. China’s world momentum is descending as America’s is rising. Our future is bright so long as the patriots win in honest elections. But that’s never guaranteed. Don’t worry about Trump taking Hydroxychloroquine. It’s only been used for 65 years without known defects, until Trump advocated it. The real question is, “whose side is the left really on?”
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years.
He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party and a guest columnist for the Del Rio News-Herald. His opinions are not endorsed by, nor reflect those of the News-Herald.
