The old saying that freedom isn’t free showed up in full force this weekend.
After weeks of clamoring to be allowed to live our lives the way we wanted, three new positive cases of COVID-19 arrived in town just in time to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. The severity of the afflicted is unknown, however my hopes are that they are doing well and self-quarantining away from others.
According to a press release from the city of Del Rio, the 14th positive case was announced May 22, nearly a month since the 13th case was announced, and was community spread related. Then on May 24, cases 15 and 16 were announced. One was considered to be a case of domestic travel and the other is “almost certainly a direct result of the first.”
The problem here is that we, as a community, are being kept in the dark as to where these folks could have possibly acquired the virus and whom they may have come into contact with.
I’m not saying that in an odd “big brother” kind of way, but it would be interesting to see just how this virus continues to spread into our small corner of the universe.
As we have battled to stay home or not to stay home, and don’t tell me you all spent those “stay at home” days actually at home because your social media says different, the underlying thought was “it’s got to go away sometime, right?” That all depends on who you listen to.
The two biggest reasons we haven’t gotten so many positive cases are that we have actually done a pretty good job of being more sanitary more conscious of our fellow humans and because the availability of tests continues to be limited. The two public events held in regards to COVID-19 testing were limited to people who had symptoms. If it were that simple, and people who were ill made the effort to go, then we might not have had these new cases.
But alas, we are but humans in the United States and “muh freedoms” are more than enough to justify ignoring in any all warning signs and keep on doing what we want to do.
If you’re a smart person who takes all the necessary precautions in public and private and underwent the testing, then this isn’t about you. I tip my hat to you because even if you aren’t doing it for yourself, you’re doing it for your fellow man.
If you’re that person who complains because others are trying to stay healthy and disease free and believe that all businesses must bow to your whim because this is a conspiracy of the highest order designed to make folks who think like yourself look like fools and being safe will lead to being microchipped by Bill and Melinda Gates … well then I guess I can’t help you. You’ve got your mind made up and there’s no stopping you.
Please, if you learn you’ve been around someone who has been sick or someone who has traveled to a hot spot, cough ** Eagle Pass ** cough, then please be smart and do what you can to find out if you’re ill. If you can’t afford the testing, then please be smart and self-quarantine yourself. You’ll save yourself and others.
There is nothing right now that will stop this virus in its tracks, but we can do our best to slow its spread. To those affected, please get better soon and I wish you no long lasting effects.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
