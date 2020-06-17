One of the best things and one of the worst things about birding in Del Rio’s public parks is that – sooner or later – you will have to deal with other people.
In the many years that I have been writing this column, I have tried to concentrate on public parks because those are the areas that any reader can visit. It’s nice to be invited onto people’s properties, but I tend not to write about those because they’re not open to everyone.
Having said that, birding in public parks carries with it the implicit understanding that you will encounter the public at some point or another.
Most of my interactions with the people I encounter while birding are friendly and benign. If we even acknowledge each other, we usually say good morning and go our separate ways.
Occasionally, though, the interactions are less amiable.
On Sunday morning, I headed to the Rincon Del Diablo to see if I could locate any bird nests in the area.
When I turned onto the last paved block of Magnolia Street, I saw that someone was already in the Rincon.
No matter. I have run into all sorts of people here over the years – walkers, runners, fishermen, bicyclists, paint ballers, other birders.
But I recognized this truck. I had seen it here several weeks ago. A young man and a young woman had gotten out of it, along with their four small dogs. The couple had parked on the other side of the Rincon from me and had let their dogs run around – unleashed – along the creek.
They had stayed on their side of the Rincon, so I didn’t approach them.
On Sunday, the couple was back, again playing with their four small dogs. Again, the dogs were unleashed.
As I pulled up and parked, they began collecting their pups and heading for their truck.
As the woman passed me, I called out to her, “You know those dogs are supposed to be on a leash?”
“I know,” she said, and kept walking.
We had no more interaction, and the couple got in their truck and drove off.
Let me make one thing clear: I love dogs and have had several of my own.
I don’t think there is such a thing as a bad dog. What there are, though, are bad dog owners.
If you take your dog into a park or other public place, it is your responsibility to keep your dog on a leash. It is a simple courtesy to other people who share the park with you.
I am often asked if it scares me to go bird watching alone in Del Rio’s out-of-the-way corners.
I always tell people that it doesn’t, because I know they mean do I feel threatened by other people.
What makes me feel threatened is dogs running at large and dogs not on leashes.
So much so, I routinely carry bear-grade pepper spray with me when I bird watch along the creek. Your dog may be the best, friendliest dog ever born, but I don’t know that.
So please, people, be good dog owners and keep your pooch on a leash while you’re enjoying city parks.
