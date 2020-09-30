Many countries do not give people a choice of who their leaders will be. Countless times the rulers gained office by killing many people and taking control of the country with great turmoil, riots and guns.
They stay in control because if you voice disagreement you are imprisoned, beaten, shot or suddenly vanish. We live in a country where we have the freedom to choose our leaders. Over 30 percent of the people 18 years or older are not even registered to vote and many who are registered do not bother to go vote.
