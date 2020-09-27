I just finished hosting a Zoom Family History activity for the women of my church (it’s Thursday night). I am so jazzed with how fun it was to share my screen with a group of like-minded folks who wanted to learn how to find their ancestors. With videos, polls, and websites to explore, the experience felt like a treasure hunt. I guess you could say we were looking for the family jewels.
I am a huge FamilySearch.org fan when it comes to building family trees. A new “My Contributions” feature was recently added. I just discovered that I have placed over 5,500 individuals in families in the huge FamilySearch shared tree since 2012. I have also attached over 43,000 sources to prove who, where, when, and with whom those individuals shared this planet. They were not all my family members, for sure. After all, I have been helping others add to their branches, too. I just love putting families together. In fact, I stayed on Zoom with one young friend for two more hours tonight chasing down records to expand her lines back a couple more generations. It was thrilling!
