I remember the time my wife and I were involved in a program that taught children the Bible. If the children learned their memory verses and did their Bible homework they were qualified to get in the candy line for a reward at the end of the evening.
It was interesting to watch them line up to get their rewards. They were so excited and could hardly wait.
Watching them reminded me of something that Christians face in life. Are we qualified to stand in God’s candy line?
There have been times in my Christian walk that I have done well and then there were times I did mediocre and then there were times that I failed.
I didn’t deserve it, but I stood in God’s candy line anyway. When I faced God I was ashamed and I asked him to forgive me, (Daniel 9:9) and I asked Him to help me do better. I was not there asking Him for a reward but for forgiveness, (Hebrews 4:16).
I have found our God, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob to be a loving, forgiving and merciful God, (Ephesians 2:4) and many times when I didn’t deserve a reward a blessing he gave me one anyway, (Nehemiah 9:16&17, Romans 9:15).
None of us deserves forgiveness for our sins and yet he provided a way, through Jesus Christ, (Acts 10:43, Romans 5:8).
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J
