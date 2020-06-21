While Val Verde County just issued a new executive order requiring individuals in public and under certain conditions to wear a face mask, the city of Del Rio lifted some restrictions previously imposed for the use of public parks and the San Felipe Creek.
Although these measures may seem contradictory – one seems to limit your freedom while the other one is opening up rules and regulations – they were both made in the same spirit: With the goal of keeping the ever-growing contagion of COVID-19 at bay.
In strict chronological order, the city council voted Tuesday during a special meeting and after much consideration to reopen the creek for recreational activities, leaving creek side facilities, including barbecue grills, picnic tables and playground equipment off-limits. They also prohibited the consumption of alcohol.
Council members discussed the alternatives after the parks were initially closed and later partially reopened to allow only walkers, hikers, bicycle riding and runners.
Del Rioans didn’t wait too long to make use of the public parks after the new ordinance was announced. As soon as Wednesday morning Del Rioans were already going to the parks.
At the county level, Thursday night Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens signed a new executive order, requiring local businesses providing goods and services to the public to develop and implement a safety policy.
The policy must meet certain requirements, including that all employees or visitors to the facility wear a face covering when in an area or performing an activity which will necessarily involve close contact or close proximity to co-workers or to the public.
The order is allowing businesses to decide what kind of procedures are better in each case, and the health and safety policy must be posted for employees and the general public to see.
Penalty for non-compliance is a $1,000 fine.
Face coverings are also required for the public when in an area where it is difficult to keep six feet away from other people or working in areas that involve close proximity with other co-workers.
The county’s executive order also mandates establishing a task force to enforce Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders as well as the county’s declaration of disaster for public health authority.
City and county mandates come on the heels of a steep increment in the number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed locally. As of Friday morning, the city of Del Rio picked up 16 cases for a total of 59, according to a post by County Attorney Ana Markoswki Smith.
One of the newly announced cases is a city employee, an individual assigned to the Annex Building, forcing the employee and others in their immediate work area to self-isolate.
The city announced the Annex Building will be closed until further notice with all employees working remotely from home.
This global pandemic, which some say is not more than the flu, has been relatively benign to Del Rio, since the recovery rate seems to be high and as of today no deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded. However, there is no doubt that in more than one way this disease is way more serious than your average respiratory infection, is highly contagious and the recovery rate is not keeping up with the new infections rate. So whether mandatory or not, precautionary measures such as maintaining social distancing, and yes, wearing a face mask while in public places, should be more than welcome.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald. Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
