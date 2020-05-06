Like a friend wisely wrote: “I’m just another beggar trying to tell others about where to find the bread. It would seem that many believe they know a lot, and that might be true; but it’s what we learn after we think we know it all, that really matters”.
Psalm 119:105 declares “Thy Word is a lamp (a candle) unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” NOT a headlight! His Word and Spirit will generally lead us simply by giving us the next step.
We have to trust Him for the future, but obey Him right now, for the best way to know God’s will is to obey it, today.
To obey Him might NOT re-open businesses and restaurants too quick – because then, when we’re told that cases have spiked once more, we will be under even more restrictions.
Wearing a mask at 120 degrees Fahrenheit and living in a bubble weakens us physically, mentally and spiritually.
Now that this first test-run is coming to an end, let’s not hope we can go back to “normal” – for things will NOT be “normal” anymore.
One thing that was pretty normal before the mask-order: there was social trust among people in many ways. Folks were not spying much on each other, out of fear.
In Germany and other countries it is normal to expose people to government intervention.
Let’s NOT go that route!
Jesus warns us that “many will be offended, and shall betray one another” (Mt. 24), and that “the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service” (Jn. 16:2).
We can learn a lot from history, how the Nazis persecuted the Jews and Christians already before WWII.
Things can change quickly, we’ve experienced this in the last two months. People can change too, and go from light to dark, overnight.
Martin Luther in Germany did great things by making the Bible more accessible in their language.
He first appealed to the Jews but became very embittered against them. His anti-Jewish writings were later used by Adolf Hitler.
The devil is always looking for a place, even with people who are used for great things! He will look for any gap of bitterness, jealousy, unforgiveness, lust, or anything to get a foothold in our life.
So, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” (1st Pe. 5:8)!
We can “be wise as serpents and harmless as doves” (Mt. 10:16), but there’s good and evil in this world, and when we expose the evil and proclaim the truth, we can expect to be persecuted.
Kent Hovind (creationtoday.org) knows that, and did prison time for it. And even “a man’s foes shall be they of his own household” (Mt.10:34-40), Jesus warned us … The Lord allows all kind of things in our life to test us and to know what’s really in our heart (Deut. 8:2 and 13:3-4).
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln recognized similar arrogance in his generation, and called for a day of humiliation, fasting and prayer. (It looks like we should do that now a LOT, not just one day!)
His official proclamation said: “We have forgotten God. We have forgotten the gracious hand which preserved us in peace and multiplied and strengthened us, and we have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own.”
Galatians 6:7 warns us “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”
