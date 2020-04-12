Jesus showed us what life means in the womb. “You will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall name Him Jesus.” (Luke 1:31)
Jesus showed us what life means as a baby. “They found Mary and Joseph and the infant lying in the manger.”(Luke 2:16)
Jesus showed us what life means as a child. “The child grew, and became strong in spirit, filled with wisdom: and the grace of God was upon him.” (Luke 2:40)
Jesus showed us what life means as an adolescent. “When he was twelve years old, they went up to Jerusalem according to the custom of the feast.” (Luke 2:42)
Jesus showed us what life means as an adult. “Jesus was about 30 years old when he began his ministry.” (Luke 3:23)
Jesus showed us what life means in a family. “Every year his father and mother went to Jerusalem at the feast of the Passover.” (Luke 2:41)
Jesus showed us what life means as a worker. “Is not this the carpenter, the son of Mary?” (Mark 6:3)
Jesus showed us what life means as a friend “I have called you friends, because I have told you everything I have heard from my Father.” (John 15:15)
Jesus showed us what life means in the true meaning of death with dignity up until his last words. “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit. After he said this, he died.” (Luke 23:46)
Jesus showed us what life means by showing us that life is a loving sacrifice for others offered to God, by showing us how to live in loving service to others, by showing us a life of faith, hope and love, and by showing us how to live and how to die.
Jesus showed us what life means with its joys and sorrows, its pains and suffering, and its laughter and tears.
Jesus showed us what life means by showing us the resurrection of body and soul and life everlasting.
Because life means Jesus, Happy Easter!
Marian Casillas, Ed.D.
Del Rio, Texas
