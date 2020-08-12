Many of us are at home more to minimize exposure. Isolation and being at home can illicit the temptation to eat snacks high in sodium, junk food and low-quality meals that provide instant gratification for our taste buds rather than nutrient-dense whole foods that can also be delicious.
This is a challenge for many in these times of social distancing and self-isolation.
With this unprecedented lifestyle shift, there is a potential for the normalization of a more sedentary lifestyle packed with activities like watching television, sitting while reading for long periods, or sitting at your computer for longer-than-usual periods of time. We must stay proactive, and in some cases creative, to maintain an active lifestyle in the era of social-distancing.
So, what are some things we can do to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle and routine while limiting exposure to COVID-19?
• Stay active: Aerobics type exercises can be done successfully at home. Going for a brisk walk or jog, biking outside in uncrowded areas outdoors is still considered relatively safe.
• Adequate sleep: Good sleep is essential to our overall health. According to The National Institutes of Health, “Immune system activation alters sleep, and sleep in turn affects the innate and adaptive arm of our body’s defense system.”
While the amount of sleep needed for good health and optimum performance mostly depends on the individual, the CDC recommends adults age 18-60 years get seven or more hours of sleep per night.
• Diet and nutrition: Practicing self-discipline and avoiding “emotional eating” due to stress According to the CDC, whole foods like dark, leafy greens, oranges and tomatoes — even fresh herbs — are loaded with vitamins, fiber and minerals. Make it a habit to try to eat more whole nutritious foods instead of processed snacks or fast food.
• Self-care: Take time to take care of yourself. Be supportive and suggest the same for those close to you. Meditation – I choose to mediate using scriptures from the Bible; Relaxation Quality time with family, personal care of yourself promotes overall wellness.
• Healthcare maintenance: If you have medications prescribed for any condition, be sure to take them as directed by your provider. Chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma and many others should be kept in check with taking your medications as prescribed. Be sure to reach out to your healthcare team with any concerns as well. In the age of COVID-19, telehealth solutions are available if you want to speak with a provider about a health concern unrelated to COVID-19.
• Cope with stress and anxiety: Positively cope with stress and anxiety induced by new precautions we must all now take to combat the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Positive coping, includes exercise, meditation, reading, further developing certain skills or hobbies etc. Use this era to increase your daily repetition of these positive activities and develop new or even better routines than you may have adhered to prior to the emergence of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
• Stay connected: Talking with loved ones while in isolation can help reduce the anxiety and instances of feeling down. Take time to utilize the technologies and apps (many free) that can help you stay in touch with those you love.
The guidance above is to improve overall health and wellness. Please be aware that although eating nutritious foods, physical activity, adequate rest and taking care of our mental health makes us more resilient, it’s not a cure nor does it guarantee immunity from contracting COVID-19.
In addition to these suggestions, first and foremost be sure to practice CDC guidance on social distancing, self-care, self-quarantine, wearing of cloth masks and talking with your provider about any concerns you may have regarding your health.
Dot High-Steed is a health and life coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
