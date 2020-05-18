Trump launched a predictable pre-election strike diverting attention from his unconscionable COVID-19 leadership failures. “Obamagate” has less authenticity than his birtherism and Hillary’s email. The fact is Trump lied; thousands died!
He also wants Obama’s and Biden’s testimony for additional obfuscation. It’s the Senate’s Benghazi, chasing a pre-ordained rabbit down a non-existent hole while a pandemic runs rampant! Priorities?
Instead, reply to Trump; copied to GOP Senators, "Après Vous!", with an attachment. The left column contains Trump-related scandals, associates and appointees’ felony convictions, Emoluments Clause violations, charging the government for using his business facilities, family making millions in influence-peddled foreign business, Articles of Impeachment, 20,000-plus lies keeping a long list short.
Obama’s side is blank. Baseless accusations don’t count. If his expecting cooperation from the GOP was problematic, okay, list it.
Remember, his appointees weren’t convicted of crimes. We still have our 2nd Amendment guns. Obamacare “Death Panels” didn’t kill grandmas. Death of vulnerable seniors is on Trump’s shoulders for gross incompetence and criminal recklessness gutting CDC, inhibiting our ability to respond to a pandemic while ignoring Obama’s detailed plans and stonewalling information.
His May 14 utterance added insulting ignorance to injury: “When you test you have a case, when you test you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.”
Trump’s “Aromagate” fails the “smell test.” Is his faithful base getting the whiff yet? The COVID-19 face-mask has an additional protective benefit.
Barry Zavah
Alpine, Texas
