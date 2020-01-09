Obama bought a $11 million estate after going to the White House less than a millionaire, having absolutely no interest whatsoever in his net worth today.
You said nothing when Obama engaged in military intervention in Libya without congressional approval or expanded his power using executive orders restricting immigration six times with record deportations; when IRS abused Tea Party conservatives putting them out of business; when Obama filled his White House with lobbyist which he promised not to do.
When Obama gave 47 of his fund raising friends jobs; when thousands of murders and rapes were traced back to illegal immigrants; when more Americans died from illegal drugs annually than died in the Vietnam War; when Obama met with lobbyist at a nearby coffee shop to avoid disclosure requirements; when AG Eric Holder sold guns to criminals in Mexico who killed a Border Patrol agent with one of them, then claimed presidential privilege never testifying, but it’s a sin if Trump claims that same privilege for anything.
You said nothing when George Soros paid protestors to burn Ferguson, Miss. for a cop killing found innocent; when record numbers of Americans were on government assistance; when Obama had an anemic economic recovery with low paying part time jobs; when the Fort Hood shooting killed multiple patriotic soldiers was called “Work Place Violence” rather than Islamic terrorism.
When the national debt doubled you had no interest in investigative journalism because you knew much of it was pilfered by your fellow liberal friends.
You said nothing when nine times the Supreme Court overruled your friend’s expensive executive power to overrule settled law; when he dismissed charges against the Black Panthers standing in a St. Louis polling place door obstructing the 2008 election; when the Guantanamo detainees were released back to the battlefields killing Americans.
When he made a deal with Iran sending them really $257 billion, some in cash on a secret plane in total darkness which they used to pay for killing more Americans, developing a nuclear bomb without inspections, actually the rockets they fired back at us Tuesday night.
You said nothing when Obama fired all the Bush era White House lawyers and ambassadors, when 36 of his executive office staffers were found owing $833,970 to IRS in back taxes; when he fired an Inspector General for investigating his friend for what happened to $850,000 AmeriCorps funds; when four patriotic Americans died at Benghazi you frantically protected Hillary, because you knew the world would never know all the crimes you never cared about for the full eight years of Obama’s Deep State personal wealth collection.
Then Trump was miraculously elected because America innately knew most everything they were never told. Now you, the media, aren’t telling America that Trump’s economic growth is defying global and liberal skeptics as payrolls surge and Christmas spending blasted past all records substantially.
Trump had 16 straight months of 3 percent growth creating $11 trillion in new wealth compared to Obama’s eight years of sluggish 1.8 percent growth, and growing government dependency. The lowest 10 percent of worker wages have risen an astounding 7 percent, outpacing the top 10 percent of earners, and you are scared they will feel it in their bones.
The Republican Party is now the Workers Party and the Democrats are the Impeachment Party. A California poll finds 32 percent of minority Californians supporting Trump over Biden, scared to wear a MAGA hat because of violence. National polls have 34 percent of Blacks, and 40 percent of Hispanics supporting Trump, and Democrats can’t win a national election if true – without extraordinary measures.
Trump has forced the Chinese Communist into a weaker bargaining position using tariffs, and if they don’t stop stealing our innovations, we can do well trading with Mexico #1, Canada #2, with increased trade with Briton after they leave BREXIT, new deals with Japan, South Korea and others. China sees our economy booming, while theirs falters with a Democrat Congress standing in the way of our progress, now quaking in their Communist boots.
Trump has appointed a quarter of America’s young judiciary future including two Supreme Court justices. That means liberals will have to win elections to transform America, rather than use lawsuit city.
Mueller’s probe only found Democrat chicanery, and Nancy is holding up Schiff’s Ukrainian folly only because it has no crime or high misdemeanor. And you the MAINSTREAM media are blasting out exactly how it ISN’T, but losing, so change your tune and let’s make America even greater together.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
He is a guest columnist. The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists. The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.