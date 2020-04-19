The coronavirus is bad enough, but the pundits at Fox-News are just as bad defending Donald Trump. First of all, no president has ever bragged on himself like Trump does, and he gets a lot of encouragement from the anchors at Fox-News when it is clear the man is a danger to this country.
For example, by not instituting widespread testing for coronavirus in this country as it was spreading, we now have cases across the nation, and we have no idea how many. And when it comes to the economy, there is not a lot of help from the Trump team either; everyone on that team today was wrong about the economy in the 2008 crisis.
I think most of Trump’s advisors are graduates from the Fox-News school of economics.
It really seems like at least three Fox-News anchors are running things, and Trump is their mouthpiece.
But I don’t think they are getting anywhere with the majority of the voters.
At least not with the many, if not all the voters in the recent Wisconsin election who were upset for having to go the polls to vote in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and not allowing to vote by mail.
It seemed as is many, if not all, were mad as hell with the Republicans who disregarded the danger to their exposure by not allowing voting by mail.
That’s par for the course by muttonhead Republican politicians.
They enjoy playing God like the anchors at Fox-News.
And as the Fox-News anchors try to make a wizard of Donald Trump, the Devotional Page pious Bible thumpers try to diminish the work of the American Founders by giving the Bible prophets credit for freedom in this world.
The way they sound, freedom comes from God. Maybe God wanted “his creation” to be free, but for generations, or since “the creation” began to read and write, God did nothing about slavery and hunger in the world, and sounds like the Bible thumpers are okay with that, even as they themselves enjoy the freedom that people won in war to keep America and the world free.
Where has God been all this time?
Jesus had it right when he said “give onto God which belongs to God.”
And in my opinion is not pious hypocrite Bible thumpers and the Bible, nor any other so-called holy books, that have the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
There have always been men like Donald Trump, and some like St. John, who had their own truth.
St. John was a hermit who did not live in a cave all alone, he lived amongst people but kept to himself, and probably went bananas waiting for God to come and clean house thinking himself as pure as the wind-driven snow. And he probably died talking to himself.
It seems like after Jesus’ death on the cross, everybody and his uncle took to writing so-called holy books.
In my opinion, holy books are as holy as the authors, who were as human as everybody else.
Luckily for the world, the American Founders saw the world for what it is, and luckily for us and the world, they wrote a constitution leaving out the ravings of St. John in his book of Revelations, and no national religion.
That sticks in the craw of some Bible thumpers. There is an estimated 10,000 religions in this world, but only one U.S. Constitution. And the Bible thumpers want the world to honor their so-called holy books.
The Bible thumpers should honor the U.S. Constitution and its Bill of Rights. In the so-called holy books people have no rights.
Holy books are for dictators. Preachers, in my opinion, are conveyances for dictators. In the days of kings and queens, bishops and preachers would bless and crown kings and queens, and help the majesties keep the peons and serfs under control.
I am not criticizing a healthy fear of God, but I believe some Bible thumpers go too far quoting from the Bible to try and undermine democracy.
The American Founders had the right idea. They were about freedom, the Bible is about “my way or the highway.” Donald Trump is about “my way or the highway.” Recently he said he, not the states, has the power to re-start the economy.
Trump has the power to move his mouth, and indeed his rear with any anti-coronavirus new on the market cure, but Congress has the power of the purse, and not event the Supreme Court can change that.
Luis Rosas is a guest columnist and his column appears in the News-Herald every Sunday.
The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
