As the world is in turmoil over COVID-19, suspicious entities are buying America’s defense oriented stocks at basement prices.
The Democrats are more interested in $25 million for the Kennedy Arts Center, funding their special interest under labor unions, weakening the safeguards of our electoral system for complete control of America.
They are so petty they tried to make it a crime for the president’s children to profit in any way from Trump’s presidency, establishing a costly inspector general to enforce it. It could be a shame that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, received $1.5 billion from the Chinese communist, but it’s not.
They have no interest in President Obama’s third home costing $11 million, or the Clinton’s multiple billions. As billions of your tax dollars just disappeared, the Deep State refuses to investigate.
The Deep State is alive and well in every facet of government, to include national defense. Andrew Cuomo is being groomed as our next president, saying he is not running, but Biden will soon be over. Washington elites find anything Trump a disaster.
But finally the end is near for a compliant America begging for mercy at the feet of the ruling elites! They rewrote history, dumbed down America and were ready for the kill, but just maybe it was all in vain.
They are desperate now, working to make this coronavirus the final stake in the heart of America, but it is only divulging our true enemies within and abroad, soon making us greater than ever before.
I recall a video from years ago with young Donald Trump speaking glowingly of his church pastor. He said he looked forward every Sunday as a child to hear his Pastor, Norman Vincent Peale.
Pastor Peale changed America, writing The Power of Positive Thinking, a nationwide radio program, and a monthly pamphlet called The Guidepost, which was a stable at our house.
It played a large role in our evening discussions, and I perfectly understand Trump’s similar raising. One could build a great nation in Bangladesh, anywhere, using such a sterling guide. Broken heartedly, it’s yesterday’s America.
So when Trump is not impressed with the sky-is-falling lamentations of a doom and gloom media, I join right in understanding America overcame the hopelessness of the Great Depression without all the bankers jumping off highest buildings.
The saddest thing is that if Trump were to resign, and Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, any sufficiently made Democrat became president, the media’s tune would change overnight to Roosevelt’s “Happy Times are Here Again.”
But it wouldn’t be true, only suffocating big government would be back, run by the money grubbing parasites hoping to transform America, ruling with an iron fist, continuing to send our future to China for a few shekels of gold.
We have a hard choice to make soon, understanding that fear of this virus is just as dangerous as the virus itself. It impales our economy in lockdown, killing America’s future. We must reopen America ASAP.
There are new and old medical therapeutics with great promise to soon heal America, killing the terror of this heretofore unknown assailant. From the first moments, I wondered why they didn’t plasmapherese the early survivors, collect the developed antibodies to kill the virus in afflicted patients. They are doing so now.
A French infectious disease specialist claims a 100 percent cure using 65-year-old hydroxychloroquine. New York is now testing Trump fast-tracked 750,000 doses of chloroquine, 70,000 doses of hydroxychloroquine, and 10,000 doses of Zithromax, one showing real promise.
Vaccines are being developed. The mortality rate is not near the millions first ballyhooed by the media, nearing less than one percent as the common flu with rapidly expanded testing. The SEIU public sector union was hoarding 39 million N-95 mask for more money until AG Barr promised a knock on the door of anyone driving up the price. Nine million jobs should soon be coming back home from China because Trump didn’t need $1.5 billion as Hunter Biden did.
Quiet down Nancy, and stop your silly little schemes to win elections for ever growing government in charge of our lives, with you in charge. We love freedom, working hard and dreaming about our children doing even better. We have lived with the common flu, and this is only a variation, with a vaccine coming.
Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass; it’s about learning to dance in the rain. That’s what freedom is all about Nancy, Chuckie, and friends. So keep all your free stuff, your overbearing control, and weep curled in desperation if you must. We have dancing to do, keeping our social distance.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party and a guest columnist for the Del Rio News-Herald. His opinions are not endorsed by, nor reflect those of the News-Herald.
