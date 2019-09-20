The person who runs the church sound system was gone and we needed it for the evening worship service. Several of us tried to get it going but to no avail.
The problem is that it has more buttons and dials than the space shuttle. It is a very nice sound system and you can do all kinds of things with it, if you know how to operate it.
After the service, a young man came over and flipped a little button in the back and got it going.
That sound system reminds me of a problem that we all face in life. How do we find the power button and have the power and presence of God in our lives?
First, we need to realize we do not have the power or presence of God in our lives because we are cut off or separated from God because of sin, (Romans 3:23, 6:23).
We have to acknowledge, (admit) our sin to God and ask Him to forgive us, (Romans 5:8, 1 John 1:8-10).
Once we do that we must call upon His only begotten Son to be our Savior, (John 1:12 & 29).
Put our trust in what Jesus did on the cross for us, (1 Peter 3:18). It is only then that the real power and presence of God can be in our lives and wonderful things happen.
Have we ever turned the button on?
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
