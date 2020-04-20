Dr. Oz opined: “ … opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality … a trade-off some folks would consider.” Who? Negligent parents already in family court?
Dr. Phil; ignoring COVID-19’s involuntary, indiscriminate contagion pattern, falsely compared deaths to voluntarily driving or smoking. Lt. Gov. Patrick opined seniors willingly throwing themselves on their swords for the economy! “Friendly-fire” deaths the price of re-opening?
Have states over-reacted? Hardly! Avoidance and social distancing arise from a conscientious concern for others well-being.
However, gun-toting MAGA-caps protesting stay-at-home orders demanded a return to economic activities. Small business-employers are suffering. Millions unemployed cannot meet basic expenses. They blame proactive Democratic officials well-aware COVID-19’s undeterred by Trump’s lies and inaction.
Some GOP governors ignore legitimate concerns about a virus we know little but its ruthlessness. Abbott acts irresponsibly re-opening with new cases being reported.
Q: “Whom or what’s responsible for these economic hardships and federal paralysis?”
A: “40+ years of conservatism’s deregulation mantra, privatized healthcare system tied to employment and small government ideology exacerbated by an incompetent, mentally-ill President’s failure to pursue a coordinated national strategy!”
Re-open! Don’t isolate? The ownership/corporate Upper 1 percent is already self-isolated, measured by the distance between themselves and most Americans a paycheck removed from disaster.
An Oz, Phil, Patrick and Trumpian mindset equates people to disposable widgets. The Queen of Heartless is very efficient harvesting bodies. Meanwhile, where’s Dorothy in their Wonderland of cruel realities?
Barry Zavah
Alpine, Texas
