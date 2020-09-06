I recently read a distressing article in your newspaper about possible funding cuts to your local CVB. I have traveled this state professionally for my entire adult life and have worked to promote tourism during that time, including close work through my position on the Board of Directors of the Texas Travel Industry Association and with the Texas Governor’s Office Tourism Division.
In my opinion, cutting funding at a time like this is a big mistake.
