There is another rapidly spreading disease. Its symptoms: lack of commitment for the essence of “Rule of Law” and “Due Process,” bedrock American principles enshrined in the Constitution subsequent to overthrowing British Royalism’s oppressive “arbitrary, authoritarian despotism.”
Why succumb to those ways? Why embrace or condone the personal and political corruption guarded against if able to shine light upon the nefarious political oppression of the new royalists? Theirs is an unhealthy cancer preying upon the body politic!
Examples? Attorney General William Barr defended the use of black-clad federal law enforcement officers without badges or visible identification assigned to disrupt constitutionally protected right of protest in Washington, D.C.
There’s been little to no accountability as it is. Note Trump’s unconstitutional disregard for House congressional oversight, dismantling independent inspector generals in executive department agencies and appointing radical federalist society judges to the bench.
The nation needs what conservative commentator, George Will, former Sec. of State Gen. Mattis, several retired military commanders, Rev. Pat Robertson and the Catholic and Episcopal Bishops of Washington, D.C. provided – leadership! They spoke-out, enumerating the abominations of Trumpism’s evil toxicity!
Act accordingly preventing contagion. Be informed. Be engaged for our nation’s well-being. Vote. Legally, eradicate a political pathology; as virulent as COVID-19 kills vibrant life force, before becoming afflicted and Constitution neutered, rendered inconsequential!
Barry Zavah,
Alpine, Texas
