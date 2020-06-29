After a storm, some people look out their window, raise their gaze up and see the beautifully colored rainbow magnificently spanning across the sky; while other people look out their window, hang their head down and see the mud, muck and mire that is savagely strewn across the landscape. Both scenes are the reality of the aftermath of a violent storm. There is the reality of the rainbow and the reality of the ruins. Some people only focus on the rainbow and are oblivious to the ruins, while others only spotlight the ruins and are unaware of the rainbow. The storm created both the rainbow and the ruins. Those who see both of them have the hope that the rainbow brings while diligently working to clean up the mess that the storm created.
There were two news stories: one was heavily covered while the other was hardly covered at all. The riots received the most coverage, while the rocket successfully launched into space in more than 10 years was barely mentioned. The rioters looked down, saw the injustice and had a fatalistic mindset that struck out in anger and rage with arson, looting and violence; not having learned the lessons of great leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi that only peaceful protests produce positive change because violence breeds more violence and their righteous cause is lost to the unrighteous acts of the rioters.
(1) comment
They are protests, no riots. Yes, there has been some property destruction, but most are peaceful protests. They are certainly more peaceful than I would be if someone I loved were murdered by the police.
As for the rocket launch, I watched it on TV. There was reporting before the launch, during the launch, and after the launch. Did you want more reporting on the launch to take attention from the fact that cops are illegally killing people?
For some reason, you see protest against government as a bad thing. How long are people supposed to put up with evil and remain silent just so you will feel better?
