More and more summer birds are arriving.
The Purple Martins and Barn Swallows are already here in numbers, and I’ve seen my first Chimney Swifts of the year, as well as a male Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, which I saw at Precinct 3’s disinfectant distribution outside the old Fisherman’s Headquarters, of all places.
A male and female Black-chinned Hummingbird visited the blooming stalks of the aloe plants in the backyard outside my apartment over the weekend, and I spotted male and female Summer Tanagers in a pecan tree outside the home of my friend Nancy O’Brien last Friday.
On Sunday, I saw several more in the Rincon.
The bright scarlet male Summer Tanagers look stunning against the backdrop of new green leaves, but the female tanagers, which are a muted yellow all over, are harder to find.
This is what Cornell says about the Summer Tanagers’ eating habits: “The Summer Tanager is a bee and wasp specialist. It catches these insects in flight and kills them by beating them against a branch. Before eating a bee, the tanager rubs it on the branch to remove the stinger. Summer Tanagers eat larvae, too: first they get rid of the adults, and then they tear open the nest to get the grubs.”
I found several other summer birds in the Rincon over the weekend as well.
There were flocks of sparrows hidden in rapidly growing grass, invisible until they flew up into the branches of nearby trees when I approached.
I checked out several individuals through my binoculars and found both Clay-colored and Chipping Sparrows. Both species are annual visitors here during the winter.
Clay-colored Sparrows breed in the northern U.S. states and central Canadian provinces. They prefer brushy edge habitat in which to place their nests, and they carry those preferences into their wintering grounds here.
Clay-colored Sparrows are often found with flocks of Chipping Sparrows, though Chipping Sparrows seem to prefer meadows and more open habitat.
The sparrows were busy foraging because they need to “bulk up” for their long journey north.
Brown-crested Flycatchers, too, are back in the Rincon and busy scouting out nesting sites. Like other flycatchers, Brown-crested Flycatchers specialize in catching many different types of flying insects.
I haven’t seen any orioles yet, but my friend Bill Rattay reported Tuesday that he has seen both Scott’s and Hooded Orioles at his feeders outside his home in north Del Rio. Bill said he has also seen a number of hummingbirds.
If you’re stuck at home and seeing summer birds, let me know.
