Is it Taps or Star-Spangled Banner? Read Atlantic’s “From Access Hollywood to Disinfectant” connecting our pandemic-related problems directly to President Trump. Then contact the offices of GOP senators and representatives.
Facilitating, they had numerous opportunities over three-plus years; preceded by the Republican campaign, to know exactly who Trump was. They’re worse than head-in-the-sand Sgt. Schultz’s “I know nuh-thing, nuh-thing” failing to act responsibly when it mattered.
His supporters are complicit, too, for the ashen smoke rising from the stacks. That’s a metaphor for our Constitution; though not beyond the realm of possibility for those targeted.
Observe Trump’s nativism, Tweet-encouraging radical rightwing funded mirroring their Brown Shirt predecessors. Responding, armed white supremacist street thugs manifest the worst impulses among us! We forget and ignore; at recorded history’s peril, Charlottesville, “Zero Tolerance” and now, these immature, armed protests to commonsense preventive pandemic health measures.
It is also where the original parchment of the Constitution went. Shredded first by hypocrisy and a greed-based lust for power and money, it didn’t receive the last rites due the true patriots for the service given by those who came before us.
Make your voice known about which patriotic music sounds. What’s your decision? The choice is always ours!
Barry Zavah
Alpine, Texas
