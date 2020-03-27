Even in these darkest times, there are glimmers of light.
While it’s true the COVID-19 pandemic has upended our daily routines and forced us to reevaluate what’s truly important in life, the good news is there are people in our community who are doing their best to pass the time and entertain those are willing to watch from the safety of their homes.
This past weekend was the first many of us actually stayed home as part of safety precautions to prevent the spread of the infectious disease. I left home for about 45 minutes early Saturday morning to drive a bit and get some breakfast. Other than that, I stayed home and made the best of the situation.
Perusing social media, I found a few of the folks I follow were busy doing their thing and providing whomever wanted to watch with some free entertainment. Those folks include local musical acts The Family Jewelz and Hurakarrana, who each provided a free mini-concert for anyone watching on social media.
In addition, Sergio Diaz and Martin Galarza, a couple of men of many talents, did a little DJing for folks, on their own, not together, to add some much needed fun, and often times nostalgia, into what could have been a regular humdrum evening.
The good times continued into the week as I saw Riverside Realty and Property Management donated all kinds of goodies, from playing cards to board games to puzzle books and even Bibles, to Val Verde Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for use by its residents.
With the pandemic threat wiping out visitation and eliminating gatherings of nursing home residents for activities, those kinds of more personal ways to entertain are not only welcome, but vital for our older Del Rioans.
Thank you to all of these people and others I haven’t mentioned for being there when folks needed you, even if you didn’t realize the impact you were having. It’s the little things like that – mini-concerts to entertain, checking on the elderly, helping your neighbor – that will help us get through this rough time and provide positive memories when we look back at how this event darkened our lives.
Remember, this time shouldn’t define as people. We can control only what we can control. That means that while the universe continues to act and evolve around us, how we react and deal with it is up to us. We can stay sullen and mope around the house, or we can seek out entertainment through technology.
Just because you can’t be with friends or family physically doesn’t mean you can’t reach out to them and laugh, cry or just talk through Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or just your regular phone.
We don’t know when this will end, but we do know we can be better. I wonder what kind of entertaining stuff I’ll come across this weekend as I peruse social media. The more, the better!
