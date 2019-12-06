It was a wonderful and a very special time because we had all of our family together. We ate and ate more, sat around and visited and visited some more. We reminisced about old times and laughed till we couldn’t.
We did a lot of different things together like going for walks or fixing little things around the house. Of course there was the special treat of visiting with the grandkids and seeing how much they have grown and changed.
Those few special days we had all of our family together reminds me of something Christians have to look forward to in Heaven.
There are a lot of false notions going around about Heaven and who is going to be there and what it is going to be like.
First, everyone who has rejected Christ Jesus and the things of God will never be allowed into Heaven, (Romans 1:18-20, Revelation 20:13-15 & 21:8).
There will be a large number of people from every tribe and country and race, (Matthew 24:31) if they have ever accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, (Hebrews 12:22-24).
We will get new bodies and can enjoy the new heaven and earth, (Revelation 21:1). There will be a great banquet with lots of food and visiting, (Revelation 19:9).
How we looked forward to our family being together Thanksgiving but that is nothing compared to what God has prepared for us in Heaven.
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
