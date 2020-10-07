It has been around for a long time. Its natural color is white but an extract from the achiote tree is added to give it the yellow color. It varies is flavor from mild to sharp or extra sharp. I have had some that was so sharp that I could hardly eat it.
Cheddar cheese reminds me of a problem that Christians face time and time again in life. Everyone faces them but Christians just have a different way to respond in Christ. It is the problem of forgiving others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.